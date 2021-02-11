For many people, the pressure of the pandemic has also manifested in the form of ‘brain fog’.

Even if you’ve never heard of the term before, chances are you’ve experienced it at some point over the last couple of months – characterised by mental fatigue, confusion and a general struggle to process information, it can make it hard to concentrate and transform the easiest of tasks into a real challenge. You might find it hard to remember simple facts or interpret what people are saying, too.

It’s almost as if your brain is coated in a thick, syrupy liquid – you’re able to go about your daily life, but there’s a palpable disconnect between your body and the world around you.