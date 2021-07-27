You’re most likely the one who has it all together; a leader with strong visions and clear goals that you know exactly what you need to do to achieve. But this ambitious nature can lead to burnout, and the energy that you’d usually face your ambitions with is replaced with dogged grit and determination.

People may be impressed by what you achieve, but it comes at a cost. Underneath is a deep driving fear of failure and not being good enough.

This means that when burnout hits, you crash hard. On the inside, you start to experience a crisis of confidence and are plagued with doubt, while on the outside you can be defensive to those who try and help you.

“It’s really important for the overachiever to ground themselves,” says Barker. “Overachievers are like Icarus: one minute they’re soaring and the next they’ve flown too close to the sun and they’re crashing. So physical activities, like gardening or walking in nature, that aren’t achievement or goal-focussed are best to help them unwind. Anything that calms their nervous system and gives them the opportunity to focus on what is in front of them, and not always reach for the next project.”