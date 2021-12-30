A few years ago, I was going through a stressful time at work and in my personal life – but things only came to a head when I took time off.

I had booked two weeks’ leave in the hope that it would recharge me; instead, it was during that period that I realised quite how wrung out I was. I found it hard to sleep, to wind down, to enjoy myself as I normally would, or even to focus on simple, non-work tasks.

A therapist I saw at the time explained that I was on the cusp of burnout. As long as I kept working I could churn on (for a while, and with things getting progressively worse). But that small time out had allowed my body to relax enough to drum up some major warning signals.