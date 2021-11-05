Burnout: this Twitter thread nails the reality of feeling too tired to focus on everyday tasks
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Feeling tired and struggling to focus on simple tasks is something many people are experiencing, as this viral Twitter post points out.
It’s safe to say during the last 18 months, our productivity has taken a hit at some point or another.
Whether it’s diving headfirst into work, running errands or completing simple everyday tasks, getting things done has become harder and harder as we all grapple with life in the midst of a pandemic –despite the fact that society seems to be moving on as if it doesn’t exist.
This can be a major factor in the collective burnout we all seem to be experiencing and our ability to perform simple tasks that we may have found easier once upon a pre-pandemic time.
A recent Twitter post by Tina Vasquez asked the question: “Everyone is dealing with exhaustion and unable to concentrate on basic tasks, right?”
The post, which received over 49,000 likes, gained hundreds of responses from people around the world and highlighted how the errands we run to even the things we enjoy can become a challenge.
One person shared her struggle with reading post-pandemic, writing: “I haven’t been able to read a novel after 2019”.
Another agreed with this shared struggle. She wrote: “I used to be an avid reader. Now, I have borrowed and returned dozens of books in the last 18 months without getting past the first page. I just cannot focus.”
In the replies, people shared the numerous tasks they’re now struggling to complete, which ranged from doing the laundry and moving house to watching television shows.
“I’ve been putting laundry away for 2 weeks. I have to do laundry again,” one wrote, while another said: “I’m trying to pack and move and my inability to concentrate is overwhelming.”
“I pulled my car over this morning to respond to a call for five minutes and then sat there for an hour,” shared another. “Not sure whether I had the radio on.”
As people shared their struggles with everyday tasks, the thread also brought to light that many are going about their lives with feelings of dread without acknowledging the effect it truly has.
“I feel gaslit,” wrote one Twitter user. “Everything is in shambles and we’re just going to work and acting like nothing happened? I’m on autopilot because if I think about it I want to cry.”
There’s no doubt that this feeling of burnout and exhaustion is something many people face and often goes unacknowledged as we become distracted by our day-to-day obligations.
But this thread truly highlighted that there is a conversation to be had about acknowledging how we truly feel and how our feelings can positively and negatively affect our daily lives – and this shows that many are not alone and can take solace in that.
“I’m so glad to hear I’m not alone in this,” said one Twitter user.
I think that’s something we can all agree on.
If you’re struggling with exhaustion, visit Mental Health UK for advice and support.
Images: Getty