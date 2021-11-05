It’s safe to say during the last 18 months, our productivity has taken a hit at some point or another.

Whether it’s diving headfirst into work, running errands or completing simple everyday tasks, getting things done has become harder and harder as we all grapple with life in the midst of a pandemic –despite the fact that society seems to be moving on as if it doesn’t exist.

This can be a major factor in the collective burnout we all seem to be experiencing and our ability to perform simple tasks that we may have found easier once upon a pre-pandemic time.