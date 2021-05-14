“Positive human touch is an essential part of how we interact as humans – it is crucial to not only our survival, but our mental wellbeing,” says Emmy Brunner, a leading psychotherapist, transformation coach, and founder of the Recover Clinic.

When we are under pressure and stressed, our bodies release the stress hormone cortisol. “Human touch is the body’s natural antidote to cortisol. When we touch, it reduces our stress and allows our mental and physical functionality to thrive,” she explains.

It would be an understatement to say that we’ve experienced elevated levels of stress over the course of the pandemic, but without physical contact, an important part of our artillery to help us cope with that has been deprived.

“Some of us have been able to process the events of the last year and yet we’ve almost all been struck by this persistent sense of unease, “ says Emmy. “For the most part it isn’t about the loss of a workplace or being able to eat dinner out, it’s about not holding a loved one close, or putting an arm around a friend.”

It’s the casual acts of human touch that we’re all craving, she believes, as it’s in our nature as human beings to thrive on human contact and connection.