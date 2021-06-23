Happiness, sadness, fear, anger and joy: out of all the things we deal with as humans, our emotions are some of the most complex.

Not only are our emotions the driving force behind many of our daily decisions – if you’re feeling angry, you might lash out or act impulsively, for example – but the consequences of not understanding and dealing with our emotions can be massive.

Indeed, while we’re often taught how to ‘cope’ and ‘move on’ from hurtful or upsetting situations, not dealing with your emotions when they arise can make them harder to deal with. In fact, a 2011 study from the University of Texas found that, when you avoid or ‘bottle up’ your emotions, you actually make them stronger.