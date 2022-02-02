And it’s unbelievable because even when they give you your DNA report and they talk you through everything that’s in there and what you can and can’t take, so much of it is based on a white person (for example, it’ll say ‘on average white people respond to it like this, and then Black and brown people will sometimes have it but sometimes won’t’).

So, it’s just like this huge sort of Russian roulette of what’s going to work and what’s not going to work. And I think for me that’s one of the biggest issues I’ve had – the lack of research, and not really being believed.

People think that either you’re lying because you’re an overachiever, or they say ADHD is a trend now, everyone has ADHD. And stuff like that is really, really frustrating because it’s only since people from more diverse backgrounds have started to be vocal about their experiences that I’ve seen so much denial.

What do you want to see change?

I guess for me, I want there to be more open and honest conversations. But more than that, I want to see workplaces make more of an effort to understand their staff.

A world that is better for disabled people is better for everyone, because there are so many people who struggle who won’t be able to get a diagnosis or won’t have access or even know about ADHD, and if there are changes made in their life or in the institutions they attend, that will automatically make their lives better.

I think it’s obviously down to people who know about it, to advocate and to make change as well. But it’s also down to institutions to make change across the board and ensure people are being listened to when it comes to their needs.