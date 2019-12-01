For some people, the festive period is the most exciting time of the year. As soon as the Christmas music begins playing on the radio and in coffee shops up and down the country, they’re in their element – nothing can bring them down.

In fact, thanks to the bright decorations, cheerful carols and celebratory atmosphere, there’s a certain pressure for everyone to feel that way. In any typical Christmas scene, there’s always a happy family snuggled around a Christmas tree or laughing at the dinner table, unaffected by the cold weather outside. The whole essence of Christmas is one big message to smile – and there’s a stigma towards anyone who may not be in the most jovial of spirits.

But despite our best wishes for everyone to be at their happiest during the festive season, life just doesn’t work that way. Depression, low mood and other mental health conditions don’t just magically disappear as soon as the tinsel gets cracked out – and the pressure to “cheer up” and “be jolly” can actually worsen symptoms.