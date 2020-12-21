Things are looking a bit rubbish at the moment, aren’t they?

With long-awaited Christmas plans crushed at the last minute and fears of the new coronavirus mutation creating chaos across the country, things are looking far-from jolly in the run-up to the day itself – including when it comes to our mental health.

Christmas can already be an emotionally challenging time of year, but with the added pressures of isolation, pandemic-related anxiety and all the uncertainty around what the next year might bring, it’s hardly surprising so many of us are feeling the effect when it comes to our mental health.