Get outside

When the weather is miserable and you’ve stuffed yourself full of chocolate, the last thing you might want to do is head outside – but making this simple act part of your daily routine can have benefits for both your mental and physical health and help you to feel less ‘cooped up’ during the festive period.

“Getting some fresh air and sunlight is always an excellent way to boost your mood and energy levels,” explains Jo Love, an award-winning mental health advocate.

“At this time of year getting outside can be challenging if the weather is wet and cold. But you don’t have to do anything too ambitious. Even if you just take 10 mins out of your day to walk around in the neighbourhood and take in the fresh cold air, by the time you get home, you’ll hopefully feel refreshed and ready to tackle the day.”