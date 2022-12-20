Christmas is prime time for these feelings not only because the end of the year is often a “more reflective” point, as Karlstedt says, when we’re more “aware of the passing of time”, but also because we’re often interacting with people outside our closest social or family circle. Just as we’d be unlikely to share the honest truth about how we’re feeling with them, they are likely to share the biggest and best moments of their year when you’re catching up – conversational ‘top lines’, if you will. It just so happens that those things (“I got a promotion!” or “I moved in with my partner!”) are often the sort of milestones that can inadvertently make us feel insecure if we haven’t reached them yet.

“If ever there was a time to compare and despair, it’s Christmas,” says Lee Pycroft, psychotherapist at Goldster. “Meeting up with old friends and relatives who you may not have had much contact with, plus the endless streams of parties and celebrations and selfies can for some people leave them in a spiral of comparison. It is natural for people to want to meet the emotional need for status, attention and connection and only reveal what’s going well in their life as this is what is celebrated in an achievement-based culture, but hearing this over the festive period can take its toll.”

To break out of this spiral of weighing up your own achievements against those of others (and feeling rubbish in the process), Pycroft recommends breaking down “what exactly you are comparing yourself to” because it might be a vision of success that doesn’t actually work for you. “We live in a world paved with milestones,” she says. “Some people may think that if they don’t own a property, have kids, get married, bag the perfect job [and] stack their bank account at certain points in their life then they are inferior. We need to question if we are just moving with the crowd.”