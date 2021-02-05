It’s clear that we all have different ideas of what it means to thrive in life. From the outside, both Chloe and Kayleigh look like they’re excelling in their careers, home life and general day-to-day fabulousness in ways that I am not (I won’t embarrass them by listing all the ways here). And they might think I’ve got my shit together because I do a bit of cooking and running. But the one thing we can all agree on is that we just don’t feel like we’re doing “as well” as some other people are at the moment.

I put all this to Michelle Scott, a psychotherapist from The Recovery Centre Group (TRC), who says this all comes down to the ingrained comparison culture in our digital society.

“Is thinking like that really any different from normal life anyway?” she asks. “But you don’t want to get into that trap of comparison that you might have had before the pandemic. Stick to your own internal barometer of whether you’ve ‘thrived’ or not. Ask yourself, ‘Wait, what have I achieved that I perhaps haven’t realised?’ Because you probably have achieved a lot, so check in with yourself about that.”

When I tell Michelle that I now want to be doing more than just surviving, she says: “I think we were all in a sort of limbo for a long time and we thought it was going to end by now. So maybe at the time, we did say, ‘Right, let’s just hold off on making big decisions and doing things until we can move on’. And now we’re having to re-evaluate and say, ‘Well maybe everything really has changed and it’s about how I can thrive as life is now?’ rather than waiting for things to get back to normal. So I do think there’s a place for asking yourself that at this point.”