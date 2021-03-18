It’s worth noting that it’s completely normal to feel hesitant at the idea of getting back to socialising, seeing friends and being busy after so long, and it’s OK to take things at your own pace.

However, if you’re looking for a way to ease some of that anxiety, then psychology could just have the answer for you: embracing curiosity.

When we think of curiosity, we tend to think of things like learning a new hobby or picking up a new skill, but curiosity can also be used as a tool to help navigate periods of uncertainty.

According to chartered psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, by asking questions and approaching the world with a curious perspective, you not only put yourself in a position to listen and learn from others, but you also open your mind to new possibilities that could actually help to tackle the uncertainty you’re facing, something that can feel hard when you’re dealing with anxiety.