For most of my life, I’ve wanted to live in London. Growing up in the countryside of West Sussex, I’d always been attracted to the idea of living in a big city – of being able to disappear into crowds of people and be able to travel anywhere at any time.

Last year, I finally made that dream come true. After years of hard work, a bit of self-doubt and a handful of ‘what am I doing?’ moments, I found myself living and working in London for the first time. I didn’t have a place of my own just yet – I was able to rent a room from a family member – but nevertheless, it felt like a pretty big milestone in my life.