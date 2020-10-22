How to handle health anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has given us a lot of things to worry about.

Gone are the days when the majority of our concerns revolved around what we were having for lunch or whether or not we could afford one more pint at the pub. Nowadays, it’s normal to find yourself worrying about the rising number of new cases or feeling overwhelmed by some new lockdown restrictions.

Of course, one of the biggest anxieties we’ve all had to face over the last couple of months is contracting the virus at the heart of all this drama. Some people might not worry too much about getting ill – for example, if they live alone and are following the rules – but many others are still pretty anxious about catching it, especially if they are, or live with, someone who is at higher risk.