The call comes after the publication of the long-awaited NHS Elective Recovery Plan, which sets out how the backlog of people needing planned surgical procedures will be addressed.

“We are moving towards a new phase of needing to ‘live with’ coronavirus, but for a worrying number of people, the virus is leaving a growing legacy of poor mental health that services are not equipped to deal with adequately at present,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation.

“With projections showing that 10 million people in England, including 1.5 million children and teenagers, will need new or additional support for their mental health over the next three to five years, it is no wonder that health leaders have dubbed this the second pandemic.

“A national crisis of this scale deserves targeted and sustained attention from the government in the same way we have seen with the elective care backlog.”