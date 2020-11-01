If the news that England will be heading into a second, month-long lockdown on 5 November has left you feeling anxious, low or overwhelmed, you’re not alone.

As people all over the country come to terms with the idea of having to stay at home for another four weeks, many of us are (understandably) worried about the impact a second lockdown will have on our mental health.

While for some people this fear comes from the mental health problems they faced during the first lockdown in March, for others, the idea of spending so much time cooped up inside during the winter months has brought on a fresh sense of dread – especially if they’re someone who already deals with seasonal affective disorder.