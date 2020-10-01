I have a vivid memory of the moment my family dropped me off at university. I was terrified – as someone who lives with anxiety and had always relished in the comfort and security of home, moving almost four hours away to live with complete strangers was always going to be a challenge.

Watching my parents and sister walk out the front door of my accommodation was like an out-of-body experience – like I was playing a part in some imaginary life detached from my reality.

What happened next was a bit of a blur. To my surprise, I coped pretty well those first couple of weeks – whenever I felt anxiety or homesickness creeping in, I tried hard to distract myself by heading out to a freshers meet up or attending parties with my flatmates.

When I look back now, I realise that, despite all those positive experiences, my mental health was still incredibly fragile during that time. Detached from all the support systems I relied upon at home, I spent that first term teetering on an emotional edge; I was fine as long as everything went as expected – I used milestones such as being able to go home for the first time and submitting my first essay as stepping stones to get me through that term.