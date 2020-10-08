Whichever camp you fall into, the effect is seemingly the same; you switch off from the news.

With this in mind, we reached out to psychotherapist Ruairi Stewart (aka The Happy Whole Coach) in a bid to learn more about why we’re reacting to the rise in Covid-19 cases in this way, the impact our behaviour is having on us human beings, and what we need to do about it.

Here’s what he had to say.

If the rise in Covid-19 cases has left you feeling helpless:

“Feelings of anxiety, powerlessness and helplessness are totally normal right now. These are unprecedented times and there is so much instability and uncertainty,” says Stewart.

“This means now more than ever you need to be vigilant of your thoughts and emotions, especially anxiety. Because it is trying to serve a purpose: from an evolutionary perspective, it’s about safety and being prepared.

“That being said, you need to be mindful of not letting anxiety take over so you are living your life alongside fear and panic.”