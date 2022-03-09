An act of kindness is something we can all appreciate.

Whether it’s someone holding a door open for us or offering a friendly smile on our weekly commutes, the idea of a small gesture to make someone else smile is something we can all enjoy, but at times – especially when living in a major city where everyone keeps to themselves – it’s rare to see.

But according to a recent study, two-thirds of people believe the Covid-19 pandemic has made people kinder.

The Kindness Test, the world’s largest public study of kindness, found that even though most people who completed the questionnaire felt that levels of kindness had either remained the same (39%) or declined (36%) during their lifetime, two-thirds thought that the pandemic has made people kinder.