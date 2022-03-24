One of the most common assumptions about people who exhibit the ‘dark triad’ of personality traits – Machiavellianism, psychopathy and narcissism – is that they lack empathy.

It’s why these people are considered to be more dangerous and antagonistic than your average human being – their dark attributes, coupled with the fact that they have very little regard for other people’s feelings, makes them unpredictable and aggressive.

But according to a recent study, this might not always be the case. The research, published in the journal Personality And Individual Differences, found that some people who possess the dark triad of personality traits also have high levels of cognitive empathy – the ability to share other people’s emotions – and affective empathy – the ability to understand other people’s minds.