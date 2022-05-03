In some ways, perfectionism helped me. I was an A* pupil and working hard came easily – I even enjoyed it. It was more in my 20s that it became a hindrance to my success and, more importantly, to my happiness. I began a demanding job at a broadsheet newspaper where it felt impossible to be perfect. Real life meant regular failures but I was unable to handle them. If my boss criticised me, I’d sob in the loos. I’d take work anxiety home, from inter-office politics to stress about articles I was working on, and it would affect my relationships. My boyfriend would beg me to just enjoy whatever we were doing, but I couldn’t let go of my expectations, whether they were about my day at work or the dinner we were cooking.

That relationship ended five years ago, and it was the wake-up call I needed. I realised, at the point of being heartbroken, that I’d let my obsession with being perfect ruin my life. I wasn’t happy at work because I was so on edge and I’d unfairly put my impossibly high standards onto my boyfriend. I was also so scared of failure that I’d stopped writing novels – my biggest passion project in life. In that moment, I vowed to give up my perfectionism. It was time for me to let go.

So, I quit my job and faced my fears of freelance life. I forced myself to fight back against my critical inner voice; instead I’d try to talk to myself the way I would a good friend. I embraced self-compassion. Slowly, as time went on, I lowered my standards, accepted my flaws and even came to love myself. I’ve now turned this journey into a novel that was published in January – Thirty Things I Love About Myself – and in doing so, I’ve achieved yet another dream that perfectionism held me back from. I now call myself a “recovering perfectionist”, and my life is so, so much better for it.