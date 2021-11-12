According to mental health charity Mind, one in four people experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England, with one in six people reporting feelings of anxiety and depression in any given week.

The stigma around depression diagnosis is often that it’s shameful, something to be kept secret and shy away from talking about. However, Omisade Burney-Scott doesn’t see it that way. She was diagnosed with depression in 2016, aged 49, and firmly believes that it saved her life.

Sharing her mental health journey as part of the What’s Underneath: Defying Ageism series by Instagram platform StyleLikeU, Burney-Scott admitted that she doesn’t look at her depression diagnosis as a bad thing at all. Instead, she says it was her body trying to save her life, an invitation she accepted.