Ask anyone what causes depression and chances are they’ll mention something to do with serotonin – or rather, a lack of it.

For a long time, the belief that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – known as the ‘serotonin hypothesis’ – has dominated public perception.

But now, new analysis has challenged this long-held idea. The ‘umbrella analysis’ of 17 previous studies, conducted by a team of researchers from University College London, found that there may be no link between serotonin and depression at all.