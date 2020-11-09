Although the conversation about depression has come a long way over the last couple of years, there’s still a lack of understanding when it comes to what the mental health condition actually looks like.

Despite the amount of emphasis we place on labels when it comes to our mental health, depression, like many mental health conditions, is not a ‘one size fits all’ kind of deal.

Instead, each experience of depression is unique – while some people might find that their depression causes them to eat more and sleep longer, others may experience a complete loss of appetite and disturbed sleep.

Because of this, it’s important that we continue to talk about how depression affects people and amplify the experiences of those dealing with the condition. This is especially true when it comes to the lesser-known symptoms that people don’t really talk about.