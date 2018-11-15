“What happened when I took an NHS mindfulness course for my depression”

A few weeks ago, I was rushing across London in a flurry of absent mindedness. My brain was preoccupied with a mental checklist, stuffed full of things I had to do that evening and the next day. I was distracted by thoughts of the afternoon I was leaving behind me. Small worries were encroaching on my consciousness. I felt my mind whirring, taking me off in a direction I didn’t want to go.

And then I noticed the sky. I’ve always been captivated by the light and colour of the sky at this time of the year, but after recent events in my personal life, I’ve become obsessed. I stopped. I noticed the rich redness, weaved in with golden hues and glittering pinks, as the sun set behind classic London townhouses. I felt my breath as it filled my lungs, felt my feet on the ground beneath me and I took it all in.

I must have stood there for five or six minutes concentrating on the feeling of my breath as it made its way through my body - from my nostrils, through my chest and into my abdomen. I concentrated on being entirely present, taking in the moment. I tried to quiet the flurry of thoughts that were running away with me. I set them to one side, so that I could fully enjoy the moment.