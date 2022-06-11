Gaslighting is a term we’ve all heard over and over again.

The manipulation tactic, which is used to make someone question their reality, can be executed in such an insidious manner that we’re often left to question whether gaslighting is taking place or whether the person doing it just has a different opinion or feels differntly about what we’re trying to express.

And with so much discussion around the phrase “gaslighting”, there’s also much confusion about the difference between gaslighting and healthy disagreements.