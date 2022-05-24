In the post, which has received over 5,000 likes, the therapist added that those who are more likely to be a people-pleaser can delve deeper to discover where that comes from.

“If you’re wondering why you have a tendency to people-please or where this behaviour may come from, it is possible that it is a coping behaviour you developed to gain validation and love,” she wrote. “It may also be a response to please others to avoid conflict and keep yourself safe. This is often referred to as fawning.

“There may be many other reasons that are not covered here today because we are all unique people from unique backgrounds. That is why I highly encourage you to talk to a mental health professional to learn more.”

Many took to the comments to share their thoughts on the post. One user wrote: “So true! As a recovering people-pleaser, I often found it so challenging to set boundaries out of fear of abandonment. This was challenging to work through but now I support my clients in building self-trust to gain their identity back.”

“Thanks for sharing this! It can be hard for some of us to recognise the difference and make better choices for our wellbeing and relationships.”