After I broke up with a guy I was dating a few years back, I deleted our conversation history with so much speed. It seemed weird to keep our conversations taking up precious space. Space that should be reserved for pretty photos of the sky or my favourite apps like Asos and Twitter.

“How did the conversation go again?” my friend asked a few weeks later. “Ah, I can barely remember to be honest.” I brushed it off – partly because I wanted to completely shut it out, and partly because the conversation was hazy because I’d deleted it.

I wished I could also delete him from my memory entirely. I wanted to swipe left on him but I couldn’t. He was more than some pixels on a screen, he was an actual memory living stubbornly in my mind. Truthfully, deleting our iMessage history didn’t mean I was miraculously over him, but getting over him was a bit easier because I had nothing to trigger those memories.