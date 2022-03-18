It’s a glorious spring day. The nights are finally getting lighter, I’ve had a good day at work and have plans for a delicious home-cooked dinner and night in on the couch. It sounds near-idyllic, right? So why do I feel so dismal?

Much has been written on how the pandemic has changed us and our ways of living, perhaps forever. Some of us have become more introverted, cautious. Others have gone in the opposite direction and pushed themselves to extroversion, to seizing the joy of every moment.

I find myself stuck in what feels like a constant limbo, perpetually balanced between being absolutely fine one minute and then not the next. I’m not hormonal, and no more stressed or under pressure than usual. I’m just inexplicably sad, numb and drained.

Due to their transient and unexplained nature, I’ve come to call them my “dip days”. They’re my weekly slumps, periods of odd emotion where I’m crabby, defensive and uptight for no apparent reason.