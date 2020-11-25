How to cope with anxiety if you’re dealing with it for the first time

If you’ve never experienced mental health problems before, the feelings of uncertainty and unease that come with anxiety can be overwhelming – and that’s not forgetting the physical symptoms which you might experience, too.

Although every year will see people experiencing mental health problems for the first time, the coronavirus pandemic has fuelled a surge in this number – especially when it comes to the number of young people struggling with anxiety.

According to a new study from the University of Bristol, the number of young people dealing with anxiety during the early stages of the pandemic almost doubled from 13% to 24%.