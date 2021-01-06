This has been especially true recently, as case numbers have risen and debates about the new English lockdown have raged online. Like many people, I’ve found resisting the urge to doomscroll increasingly difficult over the last couple of weeks, even though I know it’s bad for me and probably (read: definitely) won’t make me feel any better. So what is it that continues to fuel this instinct to scroll?

According to psychotherapist Ruairí Stewart, aka The Happy Whole Coach, it could be to do with our survival instincts, which are being placed under pressure during the current situation.

“Your brain, through millions of years of evolution, has become instinctively hardwired to pay attention to potential threats to your survival,” he explains. “We are all constantly scanning our environment for perceived threats, on both a conscious and subconscious level. People tend to zone in and give their attention to negative information because from an evolutionary perspective, it has the potential to impact on their ability to cope or survive.”