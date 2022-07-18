“My GP didn’t take my eating disorder seriously – it’s time we invested in more training”

Content note: this article contains details of an eating disorder that some readers may find upsetting.



Deciding to seek help when you’re suffering from an eating disorder can be incredibly difficult; more so, when the professional who’s supposed to help you fails to recognise the extent of the challenge you’re facing. But that’s a reality patients across the UK continue to face.

In response, a number of new campaigns are being launched to provide those on the frontline of the UK’s healthcare system with the training they need to identify and treat eating disorders at the earliest possible stage.

In May, the Royal College of Psychiatrists released new guidelines designed to help health professionals identify eating disorders at any stage, after NHS data found an 84% rise in the number of disordered eating-related hospitalisations in England over the last five years.