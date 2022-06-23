Thousands of women in England are being given “dangerous” electric shock treatment for mental health issues – despite warnings that it can cause irreparable brain damage and memory loss.

NHS data seen by The Independent reveals that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is disproportionately prescribed to women, who make up two-thirds of the patients being given the treatment.

The figures – which were obtained via Freedom of Information requests made by Dr John Read, a professor at the University of East London and a leading expert on ECT – showed that 67% of the 1,964 patients who received ECT in 2019 were female and that 20 NHS trusts gave the treatment to women twice as often as men. The research also found that 36% of patients underwent the treatment without giving consent.