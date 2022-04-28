Vomit. Throw up. Chunder. No matter what you call it, nobody really likes being sick. It’s one of those unpleasant things that we all (reluctantly) have to deal with – like having to wait for a delayed train or taking a cold shower when the boiler breaks.

However, for people who live with emetophobia – an extreme fear of vomiting or seeing others throw up – being sick isn’t just an unpleasant event: it’s their worst nightmare.

While the exact number of people who suffer from this phobia is not known (research into the condition has suggested the prevalence of emetophobia ranges from 0.1-8.8% of the population, with numbers varying depending on how severely the condition is defined), it regularly appears in lists of the UK’s most common phobias.