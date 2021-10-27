“[Emotion wheels] are powerful in showing us the full range of emotion we have permission to have and that we lose out by trying to keep it simple. When I use this tool with my clients, it shows them that they are allowed to take up space with their emotions – they don’t have to put a neat label on it because emotions rarely are the neat things we want them to be. The dialogue that is at the end of answer, ‘How are you feeling?’ with something other than ‘Fine’ can be the most powerful.”

While the idea of using a wheel to work out how you’re feeling might feel weird at first, it’s clear that doing so could have a whole host of benefits. Our emotions play a huge role in our overall wellbeing – and simply understanding how you’re feeling can make it easier to respond to your emotions in a healthy and constructive way.

For example, if you identify that you’re feeling angry, you can take some time to think about why that’s the case, and if there’s anything you can do to calm yourself down. It’s a simple intervention – but it allows you to stay on top of your emotions, rather than letting them sit in the driving seat.