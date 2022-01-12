The video, which gained over 169,000 likes, saw many take to the comments to share their experience with this.

“I have deflected so much in the past due to emotional avoidance,” wrote one. “I hardly ever cry and I try to avoid being sad/hurt but now I’m doing trauma work to overcome this.”

Another commented: “I legitimately can’t connect to my emotions at this point and do all of the 3 signs above. Definitely going to try to work through that this year.”

The centre added that these may be signs of emotional avoidance – a way to stop the occurrence of an uncomfortable emotion such as sadness or fear.

“When we feel a really scary uncomfortable emotion coming on, we want to avoid it and that can look like a lot of things,” she says in another clip. “When we repeatedly turn to avoidance strategies, our world gets really small because we get stuck in a loop repeating the same behaviours over and over again.

“Avoidance can sometimes interfere with the life we want to live and the values we have.”