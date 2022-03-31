When was the last time you sat back and thought about your emotions? For most of us, it’s a pretty rare occurrence.

Despite how big an impact our emotions can have on our mental health, we’re rarely taught how to handle our feelings properly – a fact that leads many of us to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms as a result.

One such coping mechanism that many of us aren’t even aware we possess are so-called “emotional blind spots” – emotions we (consciously or subconsciously) avoid feeling or distract ourselves from because we’re afraid of or uncomfortable with them.