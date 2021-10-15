In 2021, post-pandemic, being burnt out is something we’ve gotten good at self-diagnosing. Burnout has been tagged over 3 million times on Instagram and Tik Toks sharing advice on what burnout can look like, and how to combat it, have been viewed over a billion times.

In 2019, burnout was officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as an ‘occupational phenomenon,’ so with lockdown changing the way we work, it’s no surprise that so many of us have experienced it over the last 18 months.