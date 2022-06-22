In 2020 and 2021 we may have been locked down, but in 2022 we are teetering on the edge of catastrophe at all times, or so it seems.

It’s an experience that combines both a sense of underlying panic and numbness, overwhelm and detachment. Feeling so much that you actually start feeling nothing, perhaps.

It was only after reading Harry Styles’ interview in Better Homes And Gardens that I was finally able to put it into words: emotional coasting.

Styles admitted that he had a past tendency to “emotionally coast” and that through therapy he had been able to better connect with himself, live authentically and prioritise his happiness.