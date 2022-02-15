While I was doing research for a piece at the end of last year, I discovered a term I’d never come across before: emotional contagion. The term, which refers to the idea that emotions can be transferred between people like a kind of virus, spoke to an experience I’d been curious about most of my adult life.

Suddenly, I understood why I feel so frustrated and on edge when I’m around someone who is feeling angry, or why, when I’m on a night out with my friends, I find it hard to enjoy myself if I know someone else in the group isn’t feeling it.