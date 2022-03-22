In this way, your emotions – whether pleasant or unpleasant – are kind of like a guide to help you navigate the world and understand how it’s affecting you.

“We shouldn’t be avoiding ‘bad’ emotions at all costs; rather, we should aim to be curious about these feelings to see what they are trying to tell us,” Dr Arroll says.

“It can be useful to think of these emotions in a similar way to physical pain – if we place a hand on a hot hob, the brain will receive pain signals and tell us that this is harmful, so we learn how to cook without burning ourselves.

“When we reframe ‘bad’ emotions in this way and see them as adaptive, we are able to cope better and regulate them appropriately.”