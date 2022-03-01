Despite how big a role our emotions play in our day-to-day lives, many of us are unaware of the complex ways in which our feelings work.

From the wonderful world of ‘meta-emotions’ (aka feelings about our feelings) to our ability to ‘catch’ other people’s emotions, there’s a lot to learn.

That’s especially true when it comes to emotional numbness. While you might presume that feeling flat, disconnected or plain old empty means your emotions are broken or absent, the opposite is actually true – and understanding that can make it easier to overcome these feelings in the long run.