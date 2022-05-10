Are you an ‘emotional perfectionist’? Here’s how to tell (and what you can do about it)

Thanks in part to the pressures of social media, happiness is now portrayed as a project we have to work at every day – a kind of status symbol which is upheld by a combination of wellness activities and self-reflection.

And while there’s nothing wrong with trying to boost your mood when you’re feeling rubbish, attempting to be happy all the time (and pretending as if you can control your emotions) isn’t a good idea.

That’s according to Sharnade George, a therapist, writer and founder of the online therapy directory Cultureminds Therapy. George describes this modern urge to be happy 24/7 as a kind of ‘emotional perfectionism’ – and warns that trying to avoid ‘negative’ emotions such as anger and sadness isn’t just unrealistic, but it can stop you from confronting issues in your life.