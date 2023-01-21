Analysing an unfair relationship can be an emotionally taxing task, so it’s important to start slowly and build from there. If you feel strong enough, you begin by simply noticing it when it happens. “Avoid judgement or self-blame,” says Dr Turner. “Just say to yourself how interesting when you become aware of it.”

Next, build towards open communication with the other person. “Explain how you feel and let them know that you are not able to be their sole support system,” she continues. “ Establish clear boundaries with the other person regarding what you are and are not willing to do for them emotionally. This might include setting limits on how much time you are willing to spend listening to them or saying no to certain requests or demands.”

But more than anything, make sure to take care of your own emotional wellbeing. Set aside time for yourself, engaging in activities that you enjoy to replenish your emotional batteries.

“Try not to get caught up in worrying about what might happen in the future. Instead, focus on the present and what you can do right now to take care of yourself,” Dr Turner adds.