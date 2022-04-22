7 signs you’re emotionally drained, according to a psychologist

Overwhelmed, fatigued, burnt out, languishing, drained, overloaded. In 2022, our shared language for describing the emotional burden of modern life is ever-expanding.

While it may feel like a sad realisation, as mental health struggles become all the more common, the silver lining is that it can allow us to identify our negative feelings easier than ever.

As we become more in touch and familiar with our psyche, what triggers us and makes us want to stop the world and get off for a while, we naturally get better at recognising the early warning signs and taking preventative action.