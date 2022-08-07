“Because the mind has a natural bias towards negative emotions, often we’re able to spot and identify states of pain, anger or grief much easier than we can joy and happiness. But this is where mindfulness can be powerful by shining a light on how we’re feeling and helping us to recognize joy amidst the anger.

“Mindfulness can help us see that there’s nothing wrong with what we’re feeling and that what matters is how we’re responding and relating to our feelings.”

While mindfulness may sound complicated, it’s actually surprisingly simple. While apps like Headspace are a great way to get started with mindfulness, you don’t need any tools or technology to get started – simply put, mindfulness is just about paying attention to what’s going on with your body and mind.

For example, that might involve doing some deep breathing with your eyes closed, or sitting down and counting what you can see, hear, taste, smell and touch. These may not seem like big things, but by sitting down, allowing your mind to take a break and trying to turn your attention towards your emotions, you’re giving yourself space to feel.