7 signs you might be an empath (and what that actually means)

Most people experience varying degrees of empathy – aka, the ability to share and understand the emotions of the people around you – but for empaths, this skill is on a whole other level.

In some ways, empaths experience the world completely differently from non-empaths.

Not only are they highly attuned to the emotions and energy of the people around them, but they also have a tendency to absorb other people’s feelings – something which can lead to feelings of overwhelm and burnout if not properly managed.