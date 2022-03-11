It’s 8pm on a Friday night and 28-year-old Sarah* should be meeting up with her friends for a drink. Instead, she’s sitting on her sofa and settling down to another evening watching Netflix, just as she has every night for the past three weeks.

Ever since the government gave the green light for all legal Covid restrictions to end on 24 February, Sarah’s found herself turning down a flurry of invitations to go on nights out. She can’t bring herself to think about weekends away or holidays abroad. And what’s worse, she’s not even sure why she feels this way.

“It’s so hard to explain,” Sarah tells Stylist. “When we were in lockdown, all I could think about was getting back to my old life. I’d fantasise about going out with my friends again and going on holiday – anything that wasn’t being trapped at home.