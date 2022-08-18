If I asked you to name a month of the year when you’d expect to feel less motivated, chances are you’d go for some time like November or January – one of those dark, cold months where the days seem to stretch on for ages and the weather’s too miserable to get outside.

However, while the weather can undoubtedly have an impact on our motivation levels, it’s not the only factor that plays into our sense of drive.

If you’ve been feeling a little flat recently, you might know what I’m talking about – despite the hot weather, August tends to bring with it the familiar end-of-summer slump.